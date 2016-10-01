: The Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee on Friday decided to demote two Devaswom workers in connection with an incident in which a woman and her son were allegedly assaulted inside Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

The disciplinary action was taken against Assistant Manager K.R. Sunil Kumar and watchman V. Radhakrishnan. Mr. Sunil Kumar was demoted to UD Clerk, the latter was made room boy.

The incident allegedly took place on February 23, 2014. A woman and her son, who came for darshan, were allegedly assaulted by temple workers. The incident was telecast by some new channels.

The State Human Rights Commission had intervened in the incident and conducted an investigation that found both guilty of assault charge.