The Nadapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Friday granted bail to K. Anil Kumar, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader who was arrested from Kasaragod district on Thursday on the charges of providing accommodation to one of the six accused in the murder of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker K. Aslam.

Anil Kumar was detained after finding that he was involved in giving safe accommodation to Nidhin, the first arrested in the case, who arranged a multi-utility vehicle for the gangsters who attacked the IUML worker at Chalapram in Nadapuram on August 12.

Investigation team members said they got reliable information from the CPI(M) leader to take the probe forward and more people would be netted soon. “Though we managed to identify almost all the gang members involved in the attack, all of them have gone into hiding with the support of some local CPI(M) leaders,” they said.

Police sources hinted at a breakthrough in the investigation with the arrest of some of the key accused in the case in two days. Assistant Superintendent of Police Karuppaswami and Kuttiyadi Circle Inspector T. Sajeevan have been entrusted with the probe by District Police Superintendent (Kozhikode Rural) N. Vijayakumar.