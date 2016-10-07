A day after The Hindu carried an article on Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)’s request to the State government to hand over a rest house and 3.52 acres of land surrounding it at the historic Bekal Fort in Kasaragod, the Central government agency has said that it will conserve the more-than-a-century-old rest house as a heritage building without making any alterations.

Superintending archaeologist T. Sreelakshmi said on Thursday that the heritage building would be brought back to its glory and a museum would be set up inside it. Various tourist amenities were also being planned in the land surrounding it. She said the ASI was struggling for the past many years to get possession of the building to conserve it as per ASI standards and guidelines.

“Our move is to conserve the building without making any alterations. Once restored, it would add charm to the fort complex visited by hundreds of history enthusiasts each day,’’ she said. There is no gallery to display the artefacts excavated from the fort premises and the possession of the building would help the ASI to set it up, she said.