As part of its ongoing bid to ensure better facilities for tourists at Bakel, the State’s largest fort, in Kasaragod district, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has directed the State government to immediately vacate 3.52 acres of land located within the fort along with a rest house situated there.

ASI’s superintending archaeologist T. Sreelakshmi told The Hindu that the building in possession of the State Public Works Department was an eyesore to the Centrally protected monument that attracts visitors from across the State and outside.

After demolishing the guest house, the ASI was planning to build a heritage building to display artefacts excavated from the site. The building would house a museum of ancient history and an information gallery on India’s history and culture.

Ms. Sreelakshmi said the responses from the State government to the directives in this regard were lukewarm. If handed over to the ASI, it could also ensure drinking water and toilet facilities for visitors.

“We have legal opinion that the State government’s control over 3.52 acres of land within such a protected monument under the ASI violated the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act. A Hosdurg court even ordered closure of the guest house. But the State is yet to vacate the land and building,” she said.

Ms. Sreelakshmi said the ASI had raised the issue in a recent coordination committee meeting attended by Central and State government officials. Letters were also given to the Tourism Secretary and the Public Works Secretary.

Believed to have been built by Shivappa Nayaka of Bednore in 1650, the Bekal fort, which is of great historical and archaeological interest, is the largest and best preserved fort of its kind in Kerala and the land on which it is situated runs into the sea with a fine bay towards the south.

It came under the control of Kolathiri and Chirakkal dynasties later. According to the South Canara Manual, the Bekal fort fell into the hands of Haider Ali in 1763.

It housed the Huzur of Canara during Tipu’s time, and the remains of the gallows reminiscent of the days of Mysorean occupation could be seen here until a few years ago.

After the overthrow of Tipu Sultan in 1799, Bekal was incorporated into the dominions of the East India Company.

The erstwhile Kasaragod taluk of South Canara district had been known as Bekal for more than half a century.

