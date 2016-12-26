Prepare rail fund plans, banks told

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran and V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, at an event in Thiruvaranthapuram on Monday, organised for commissioning of amenities created by Railways in the State. | Photo Credit: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Public sector banks have been told to formulate business plans to fund rail infrastructure projects and put an end to the complaint of neglect towards Kerala by Railways, Union Minister for Railways Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu said on Monday.

Mr. Prabhu was speaking after dedicating the Women’s Facilitation Centre in Thiruvananthapuram Central and a host of passenger amenities in Kollam, Kannur and Ernakulam Town railway stations along with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Minister said Railways were keen on commencing the projects identified to be taken up on a joint venture mode with the State in 2017. “This will be in addition to the budgetary support and we will partner for station development, new terminals, railway lines and even doubling.”

Acknowledging that Kerala had not got its due over the years for railway network, Mr. Prabhu said the NDA government was rectifying it and had provided ₹1,014 crore budgetary support for 2016-17.

“We will partner with Kerala for development of infrastructure and will leverage the equity by market borrowings,” the Minister said.

Railways will organise a round table in February to mobilise funds from outside the budget.

A sum of ₹8.5 lakh crore is being pumped into Railways and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has given ₹1.50 lakh crore. Banks should come forward for funding infrastructure projects. Mr. Prabhu also urged the Chief Minister to tap NRI remittances for the development of the State’s railway network

Kerala can also look forward to Hamsafar Express, an air-conditioned train, high-speed Tejas trains and Antodaya Express, an overnight train for the common man. On the Railway Medical College at Railway Hospital Thiruvananthapuram, the Minister said the rules of the MCI were a hurdle and discussions were on with Health Minister. J. P. Nada to overcome it. He said Kerala figured high on the list.

The Minister said Railways had set up Non-fare Revenue Directorate already. The attempt was to generate ₹10,000 crore revenue next year for creating more infrastructure facilities.

Wi-Fi facility, Ladies Waiting Hall and Train Information LED display boards in Kollam, escalator on Platform one in Kannur and Paid air-conditioned hall in Ernakulam Town stations were commissioned through video-conferencing.