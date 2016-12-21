DLF flat complex need not be demolished: HC

more-in

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has asked DLF Builders to pay a fine of Rs.1 crore for constructing an apartment complex at Chilavannur in violation of environment laws.

According to available information, the Bench issued the order based on an appeal filed by DLF Riverside Housing Project, Chilavannur, against a Single Judge’s order for the demolition of portions of the apartment complex that were constructed in violation of environment laws.

Holding that the portions of the building that violated environment laws need not be demolished, the Bench directed the builders to deposit the amount with the Ernakulam District Collector to be used for environmental restoration, .

The Hindu could not access and verify the judgment issued by the Division Bench on account of the continuing restrictions on the media reporting from the court.

A.V. Antony of Kochi, who took up the legal battle against the builder in the High Court, said he would approach the Supreme Court against the Division Bench’s order.

In his petition, the Single Judge, Justice A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai, had directed the Kochi Corporation to stop all further construction by the real estate company and demolish portions of the building constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.