Body of Maoist Ajitha buried

More than three weeks after she was shot dead by the police in an ‘encounter’ in the Nilambur forest, Tamil Nadu-born Ajitha (Kaveri), a lawyer-turned-Maoist, was buried at the public cemetery at West Hill here on Saturday.

Maoist sympathisers, former Naxalites, and human rights campaigners were among the people who turned up to pay their last respects. On the directive of the Kerala High Court, the body was released to the police at 10 a.m. on Saturday from the Kozhikode Government Medical College mortuary, where it had been held for three weeks. The court, which had rejected an application by her friends to allow them to give her an honourable burial, however, directed the police to let the friends to pay their last respects.

The court had wanted the friends to do the last rites peacefully and to not raise any anti-government slogans. In the funeral meeting, presided over by ‘Grow’ Vasu, leaders of human rights organisations, parties such as the RMP, SDPI and Welfare Party; and activists of the Committee Against Fake Encounter Killings, spoke.

The body was to have been buried last week by the police as an ‘anonymous body,’ as no relative of Ajitha’s had come forward. Her mother is said to be bedridden. A friend of hers moved the High Court seeking that the body be handed over to the friends. The government had opposed this. The body was buried instead of being cremated in view of the ongoing magisterial inquiry into the November 24 ‘encounter.’

Lawyer

Ajitha, born to a middle class family in Tamil Nadu, was a lawyer at the Madras High Court for many years. She was a senior leader of the Western Ghats unit of the CPI(ML-Maoist) that is said to be active in parts of the Ghats that belong to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. Kuppu Devaraj, who was killed along with Ajitha, was a member of the party’s central committee.