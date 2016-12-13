UDF delegation calls on President

A United Democratic Front delegation met President Pranab Mukerjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday to submit a memorandum seeking his help to solve the crisis on account of the demonetisation drive. Photo: Sourav Karamakar

A top United Democratic Front (UDF) delegation on Tuesday called on President Pranab Mukherjee seeking his help to save Kerala’s economy which is in doldrums following the demonetisation of high value currency and the curbs imposed on the cooperative sector in monetary transactions.

The delegation, led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala pointed out to the ration supply disruption which has made the situation grimmer. The delegation had P.K. Kunhalikutty, E. Ahamed, V.K. Ibrahim Kunju, Saddique Ali Shihab Thangal, Abdul Wahab (IUML), M.M. Hassan, K.C. Joseph, V.D. Satheeshan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan (Congress), N.K. Premachandran (RSP), Varughese George (JDU), Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress-Jacob), and C.P. John (CMP).

Mr. Chennithala told the President that the estimated loss suffered by the State exchequer was Rs.2,000 crore. There was hardly any sector that was not affected by demonetisation, resulting in slowing down of economic activity owing to the paucity of funds and reduced purchasing power.

The retail sector, business outlets, small scale industries, real estate-cum-construction sector, traders, farmers, fishermen, rubber industry, cash crop sector, including tea, coffee and cashew have been devastated owing to lack of financial back up or circulation of money.

Coop sector crisis

He said the cooperative sector, which is the back bone of the State, has been seriously hit by the restrictions imposed by the RBI. With over 1,600 primary cooperative societies having 2,700 branches and 14 District Cooperative Banks consisting of 784 branches, cooperative institutions touched every aspect of people’s life. The total deposits mobilised by all these institutions came to Rs.1,27,000 crore. The curbs have caused panic among the depositors as they have been unable to withdraw money. The District Cooperative Banks which are functioning in line with RBI guidelines and stipulations are also denied permission to carry out banking transactions on par with the scheduled and nationalised banks.

“It seems that the government of India has fallen into the trap of false propaganda unleashed by some vested interest groups with an intention to destabilise and eventually ruin the cooperative sector,” a memorandum submitted by the UDF leaders said.

With regard to the ration supply, the Centre has failed to ensure adequate food grain supply to Kerala in the context of the Food Security Act, forcing the State to exclude many deserving and poor families from the PDS network. The meeting with the President came ahead of the UDF’s proposed sit-in at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Wednesday.