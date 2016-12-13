Kannur braces for drought

more-in

As a rainfall shortage spurs the district to brace for an anticipated drought in the region, the groundwater scenario as analysed by the Groundwater Department here presents a grim picture.

A study conducted by the department analysing the water level fluctuations here over the past 10 years up to October last shows there is a drastic depletion of water levels in different parts of the district.

The decreasing trend will worsen further in the summer months when the region is expected to face serious drought. The water table depletion is severe in areas such as Kuttoor, Madayi, Vayathur and Vilamana.

The Groundwater Department has already begun the process of making arrangements to meet any exigencies.

“Of the 26 observation wells of the department in the district, 25 have shown a declining trend of water levels,” said S. Santhosh, District Groundwater Officer. The analysis of the water levels in the wells over the past decade showed that the declining trend ranged up to three metres, he said.

The water level fluctuation in the observation wells in October last was analysed with respect to the mean of the last 10 years, he added.

The highest depletion of 3.085 metres has been observed in Kuttoor village followed by Madayi (2.39 m), Vayathur (1.78 m) and Vilamana (1.76 m).

The lowest water level depletion of 0.036 m is observed in the Chelora village.

The water fluctuation situation in the district was presented by the department officials at a meeting convened by Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas in his chamber on December 7. It was decided at the meeting that steps have to be accelerated to repair defunct hand pumps for drawing groundwater.

“The district has 1,300-odd hand pumps and nearly 900 of them require repair,” said Groundwater Department Assistant Engineer K.P. Dhanesh.

The department had initiated steps to prepare an estimate for repair of the defunct hand pumps, he said.