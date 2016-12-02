Ration stoppage may lead to crisis: Chandy

more-in

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has warned of an impending crisis owing to the stoppage of ration rice distribution in the State and the failure of the State government to sort out some of the functional issues responsible for the disruption.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Chandy said the State government was yet to find a solution to the problems related to certain payments to workers in the warehouses previously managed by private wholesale dealers.

Ration distribution had come to a grinding halt, with its impact being felt in open market prices with the price of the favoured variety of rice — Matta and Jaya —witnessing an increase of Rs.7 to peak at Rs.40 and Rs.36 a kg respectively.

He said there were three interconnected issued related to ration supply that required the urgent attention of the government. The first one was the shortfall in Central allocation following the implementation of the Food Security Act.