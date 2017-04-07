Kerala

Arookutty utilises 100% Plan funds

more-in

Alappuzha district’s figure is 72.35%

Local governments in Alappuzha district have spent 72.35% of their Plan funds in 2016-17. Works costing ₹264.36 crore were completed during the financial year. Among the panchayats, Arookutty spent 100% of the funds.

The Alappuzha district panchayat spent 81.45% of funds costing ₹33.94 crore while the block panchayats spent 79% pcosting ₹32.91 crore. Grama panchayats spent 72.40% costing ₹146.83 crore. The municipal councils spent 64% of the Plan funds amounting to ₹50.67 crore.

The Arookutty grama panchayat achieved the distinction of spending 100% of the Plan funds amounting to ₹1.95 crore. The Ambalappuzha north grama panchayat came second by spending 96.29% costing ₹2.72 crore. Among the grama panchayats, Muttar spent 28.88% amounting to ₹90.45 lakh, the least by grama panchayats in the district.

Among the block panchayats, Muthukulam topped, spending 94% of the funds costing ₹3.87 crore. The Chengannur block panchayat came second by spending 90.39% worth ₹3.58 crore. Haripad was at the bottom, spending 58.59% of the funds, amounting to ₹2.10 crore.

Among the municipal bodies, Haripad reached the top by spending 93.15%, worth ₹1.27 crore. The Cherthala came second with a spending of 72.35% costing ₹7.90 crore.

Kayamkulam came at the bottom, spending only 48.33% of the funds, worth ₹7.59 crore.

Post a Comment
More In Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2017 3:08:11 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/arookutty-utilises-100-plan-funds/article17873282.ece

© The Hindu