Arookutty utilises 100% Plan funds

Local governments in Alappuzha district have spent 72.35% of their Plan funds in 2016-17. Works costing ₹264.36 crore were completed during the financial year. Among the panchayats, Arookutty spent 100% of the funds.

The Alappuzha district panchayat spent 81.45% of funds costing ₹33.94 crore while the block panchayats spent 79% pcosting ₹32.91 crore. Grama panchayats spent 72.40% costing ₹146.83 crore. The municipal councils spent 64% of the Plan funds amounting to ₹50.67 crore.

The Arookutty grama panchayat achieved the distinction of spending 100% of the Plan funds amounting to ₹1.95 crore. The Ambalappuzha north grama panchayat came second by spending 96.29% costing ₹2.72 crore. Among the grama panchayats, Muttar spent 28.88% amounting to ₹90.45 lakh, the least by grama panchayats in the district.

Among the block panchayats, Muthukulam topped, spending 94% of the funds costing ₹3.87 crore. The Chengannur block panchayat came second by spending 90.39% worth ₹3.58 crore. Haripad was at the bottom, spending 58.59% of the funds, amounting to ₹2.10 crore.

Among the municipal bodies, Haripad reached the top by spending 93.15%, worth ₹1.27 crore. The Cherthala came second with a spending of 72.35% costing ₹7.90 crore.

Kayamkulam came at the bottom, spending only 48.33% of the funds, worth ₹7.59 crore.