After a gap of 15 years, the Aranmula puncha (paddy fields) is getting ready for cultivation, thanks to the relentless efforts and initiative taken by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar in this regard.

Preparation of the heavily weeded Aranmula puncha for paddy cultivation is fast progressing and the government has appointed J. Sajeev, award-winning Agriculrure Officer, as the Special Officer of the Greening Mission Aranmula programme of the Agriculture Department. Mr. Sajeev and G. Jayaprakash, Assistant Executive Engineer (Agriculture), have been directly supervising the field preparation work under way in the puncha spread across Aranmula, Mallappuzhasserry, and Kidangannur. According to them, the department is planning to launch cultivation in 56 ha. in the initial phase and the remaining portion of the 480 ha. Aranmula puncha will be made arable within a year. Mr. Jayaprakash said six tractors and a junkar fitted with an earthmover had been deployed for clearing the thick weeds from the waterlogged puncha. As much as 12 ha. of paddy land had already been cleared of the weeds, he said.

Mr Sajeev said the Agriculture Department would spend Rs.30,000 for preparing every hectare of the heavily weeded puncha. The district panchayat will provide the required quantity of lime to regulate the soil acidity while the grama panchayats will supply the seeds and fertilizer to the peasants engaged in group farming at Aranmua puncha.

The Agriculture Minister said he had been monitoring the progress of work in Aranmula puncha on a daily basis and the government had taken it up as a prestigious project. Mr. Sunilkumar said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was most likely to inaugurate the government’s Haritha Keralam programme by launching cultivation in Aranmula Puncha on November 1.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said District Collector R. Girija had been asked to ensure completion of the stream restoration work in the puncha.