A forum of houseboat owners have decided to launch an operation to cleanse Vembanad Lake of plastic material. The programme will be organised as part of the year-long silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala houseboat tourism.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen here on November 15. Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran, K.C. Venugopal, MP, Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, and others will participate in the celebrations.

Kerala Houseboat Tourism Silver Jubilee Celebrations Committee general convenor Josekutty Joseph said at a press conference here on Monday that teams of workers would focus on various areas to collect plastic bottles and other floating material from the lake.

