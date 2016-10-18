A small piece of track thrown off while Venad Express passed Chathinamkulam

Within the span of a fortnight, yet another fissure was noticed on the rail track along the Chathinamkulam course between the Kollam and Perinad stations. Eyewitnesses said that a small piece of the track was thrown off while Venad Express was passing through it in the morning. On being alerted by the people, railway personnel reached the spot.

It was noticed that a 12 cm portion of the track had got severed. This development led to trains to northern side getting delayed. Sabari Express which had to follow was held up for more than 15 minutes at the Kollam station.

The track was rectified temporarily after 30 minutes by welding and loco pilots were told to maintain a speed limit of 30 km per hour. The fissured track was replaced by 3 p.m. On the same course, a fissure was noticed by passers-by on September 30. Officers at the site attributed the cause of the fissure to “climate change.” This is the fifth time that fissures had been noticed on the track along this course in three years.