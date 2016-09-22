National » Kerala

KOLLAM, September 22, 2016
Updated: September 22, 2016 05:47 IST

Amritakeerti Puraskar

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Award for Ambalappuzha Gopakumar

Writer and historian Ambalappuzha Gopakumar has been selected for this year’s Amritakeerti Puraskar. The award, instituted by the Mata Amritanandamay Math, carries a purse of Rs.1,23,456, a citation and a statuette of Saraswati Devi created by sculptor Namboodiri. It will be presented to him by Mata Amritanadamayi on the occasion of her 63rd birthday celebration at Amritapuri, near here, on September 27. The Amritakeerti Puraskar has been awarded annually since 2001 to individuals making outstanding contributions in the fields of spirituality, philosophy, science and literature. He has been selected for the award in recognition of his contributions to spiritual, philosophical and cultural literature.

More In: Kerala | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

A window to history of Idukki

Amritakeerti Puraskar

Maldives defence chief in Kochi

Brucellosis-infected cattle to be culled at KVASU farm

Rotary cricket matches in Kollam on Sept. 25

Training programme in education

LDF adopting contradictory stand on Guru: Sudheeran

Ozone day to be observed

Police pick up DYFI, BJP leaders

Broken family ties tell sordid tales

Stray dogs cannot become a menace to society: Supreme Court

Kerala to have 19-member Cabinet

Youth’s body recovered

Heartbreaking verdict: Soumya’s mother

Lack of infrastructure puts tourists at risk

At a glance: Soumya rape and murder case

BJYM worker comes under attack

River protection activist Indianur Gopi passes away

Ill health still plagues Attappady’s tribal belt

Derailment disrupts traffic


Kochi

NGT ban on non-forest activities at Mangalavanam

Court accepts charge sheet against Amir Ul Islam

Water crisis in Thrikkakara set to worsen

High Court to get two new judges

Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation gets off the block for Smart City race

Devotees celebrate Poorna Kumbhamela at Santhigiri

James panel wields the stick

LDF has not discussed liquor policy, says CM

Soorya festival set to begin today

Kozhikode

Kozhikode turns a fortress

Residents’ associations to launch anti-drug squads

BJP leader accuses CPI(M) of human rights violations

Flash flood: one more body recovered


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

Students refer to the collection of books and documents at the Idukki Shelf at thelibrary-cum-reading room at M.E.S. College, Nedumkandam.— Photo: Giji K.Raman

A window to history of Idukki

Idukki Shelf has books chronicling the early days of the district »