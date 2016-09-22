Award for Ambalappuzha Gopakumar

Writer and historian Ambalappuzha Gopakumar has been selected for this year’s Amritakeerti Puraskar. The award, instituted by the Mata Amritanandamay Math, carries a purse of Rs.1,23,456, a citation and a statuette of Saraswati Devi created by sculptor Namboodiri. It will be presented to him by Mata Amritanadamayi on the occasion of her 63rd birthday celebration at Amritapuri, near here, on September 27. The Amritakeerti Puraskar has been awarded annually since 2001 to individuals making outstanding contributions in the fields of spirituality, philosophy, science and literature. He has been selected for the award in recognition of his contributions to spiritual, philosophical and cultural literature.