A round-the-clock ambulance service will be started at the Kannur railway station. The ambulance service is being launched by the Lubnath Shah Memorial Charitable Trust and ANGELS (Active Network Group of emergency Life Savers) that runs ambulance services.

The trust said here on Saturday that the railway station here was the first station in the State to have such a service.

Trust chairman Shahin P. said that it was formed by friends of Lubnath Shah who had died in an accident in 1999.

Last year the trust had installed a heart revival machine at the railway station.

