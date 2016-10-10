Alleged IS agent brought to State

NIA team collects evidence from his kin, acquaintances

: Subhani Haji Moideen, 31, the alleged Islamic State (IS) recruiting agent who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), was brought to his Maliyekal house at Thodupuzha on Sunday to collect evidence.

The team reached his house at 10.30 a.m. The NIA team had also summoned his brother. The house was owned by his parents who had migrated from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. They are in the textile business. His brother told the NIA team that he had not seen Subhani for three years.

Subhani was staying at Tirunelveli when the NIA team arrested him. He was not a regular visitor to the house in Thodupuzha. The team collected the details of Subhani’s contacts in the area. Some of them were questioned. The officials recovered a few documents from the residence.

Meanwhile, Haji Moideen, father of Subhani, told the NIA officials that the family did not know about about ‘his links with the IS.’ BJP-RSS activists who had gathered at the site raised slogans against him and tried to prevent the NIA vehicle from leaving at area at 12.10 p.m. The team was led by Dy.SP Soukathali. The team returned to Kochi later in the day. Subhani was in NIA custody for 14 days and it is believed that he was a paid staff of the IS. He had travelled to Turkey in 2003 on a visit visa and moved to Syria and Iraq by road where he had received arms training from the IS. He returned to Mumbai on September 22 , 2015 and was coordinating the activities of IS in the country.

The NIA team claimed that it had evidence that Subhani received money from the IS in his account and used to recruit youths to the extremist outfit.