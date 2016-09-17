A view of the VIP pavilion set up on the PWD Sathram premises on the banks of the Pampa at Aranmula.

Union Minister to inaugurate the event

: The countdown has begun for the Uthrittathi Vallamkali (snakeboat regatta) to be held on Saturday in the heritage village of Aranmula located on the banks of the Pampa.

The Palliyoda Seva Sanghom, organisers of the snakeboat pageantry, has made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual event.

K.G. Sasidharan Pillai and P.R. Radhakrishnan, PSS president and secretary, told ‘The Hindu’ that necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth passage of snakeboats along the Maramon-Arattupuzha stretch of the river.

The Minor Irrigation wing attached to the Water Resources Department has removed the mudbanks from the riverbed to facilitate free movement of the snakeboats through the race course.

The Public Works Department has constructed a special pavilion on the PWD Sathram premises on the southern bank of the Pampa to accommodate VVIPs and other invited guests.

A total of 50 snakeboats (palliyodams) will take part in the pageantry and the race to be held in ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories.

The customary procession carrying the sacred flame from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in the temple vessel, Thiruvonathoni, to the Sathrakkadavu in the downstream of Pampa will begin at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday. District Collector R. Girija will hoist the ceremonial flag at the sathram compound at 10 a.m. Unlike the Nehru Trophy boat race in Alappuzha, the ceremonial procession (‘Ghoshayatra’) is more important for the Uthrittathi Vallamkali which is held in connection with the anniversary of the idol installation at the centuries-old Sree Parthasarathy Temple.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs H.N. Ananth Kumar will inaugurate the annual event at a ceremonial function at 1.30 p.m. PSS president K.G. Sasidharan Pillai will preside.

The ceremonial procession of snakeboats to be held as a prelude to the boat race will be flagged off by Minister for Water Resources Mathew T. Thomas.

Award to be presented

Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran will present the Ramapurathu Warrier Award instituted by the PSS to Sreekumaran Thampi, lyricist and film-maker, on the occasion.

Minister for Tourism A.C. Moitheen will release the PSS souvenir and Nair Service Society president P.N. Narendranathan Nair will present the gold-plated Mannam Trophy to the winners in both the A and B categories of the snakeboat race and procession, later.

Dr Pillai said elaborate security arrangements have also been made.