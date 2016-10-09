Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will over the next five years build residential apartments for all the two lakh families having no land and house.

He was speaking at a function held at the Town Square here on Saturday to hand over keys to the beneficiaries of the Kannur Corporation's apartment project for Scheduled Caste families.

The full-fledged apartment complexes would have social security arrangements including study rooms and computer labs for children, as also waste treatment plants. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the function. Members of Parliament P.K. Sreemathy and K.K. Ragesh, District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali, district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh, CPI(M) district secretary P. Jayarajan and Kannur Corporation Mayor E.P. Latha were among those present at the function. —Special Correspondent