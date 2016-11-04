All the eight accused in the case pertaining to the death of Thulaseedasan Pillai of Changanassery have been acquitted by the additional district court here.

Died in accident

Pillai had died in a road accident on the night of February 4, 2006, as he was returning home on his motorcycle when a light commercial vehicle rammed the vehicle.

Quotation team’s role

Prosecution had maintained that it was not an accident but a deliberate act with the intention of killing him and that it was carried out by a quotation team at the behest of the victim’s wife, who was listed as accused number eight.

