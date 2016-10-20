Hypoestes phyllostachya, an invasive plant, which poses a serious threat to the forest areas in Wayanad.

Spread of such plants can lead to food shortage for animals

The wild growth of invasive alien plants such as Hypoestes phyllostachya and Maesopsis eminii are posing threat to wildlife and indigenous plants in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), which has already been facing threat from invasive plants such as Senna spectabilis, Mikenia micarantha, Lantana, and Eupatorium .

“We have recently found the wild growth of Hypoestes phyllostachya and Maesopsis eminii inside the Kurichiyad, Sulthan Bathery, and Muthanga forest rages under the sanctuary, of which the former seems more dangerous owing to its quick growth and ability to eliminate ground vegetation, including grassland, a Forest Department source said.

Ornamental plant

Earlier, grazing of herbivores, including spotted deer, on the grass land near the forest range offices at Sulthan Bathery and Muthanga was a usual scene, but after the spread of the plant the sighting was very rare, the source said.

“It is suspected that the exotic species came to the forest area from households on the fringes of the forest, where the herb was grown as an ornamental plant,” the source said.

The Maesopsis eminii is also posing a major threat to the forest due to its quick growth. It would not allow the growth of other indigenous trees or grass under its thick canopy.

A survey conducted by the Wildlife Trust of India and the Forest Department last year revealed that the Senna spectabilis was a major presence in the Muthanga, Sulthan Bathery, and Tholpetty range of forests under the sanctuary.

Man-animal conflict

“We fear that the quick spread of the invasive plants leads to food shortage for wildlife population, especially herbivores. This would worsen the man-animal conflict in the region,” said N. Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti.

Wildlife warden P. Dhaneshkumar said that they would give priority to eradicating the invasive plants while revising the forest management plan.

But raising a huge fund and labour for completing the Herculean task was a challenge for us, Mr. Dhaneshkumar said.