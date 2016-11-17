R. Rajesh, MLA, will inaugurate the Alappuzha revenue district school science fair at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Mavelikara, on Thursday.

About 5,000 students will take part in the two-day science, mathematics and Information Technology fair.

Mathematics fair and IT fair will be held on November 17 and 18 respectively at BH HSS. The Social Science fair will be held at St. Johns HSS, Muttom on November 18. The valedictory session will be inaugurated by district panchayat president G. Venugopal on Friday.