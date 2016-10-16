The government will consider allocation of more development projects to local bodies which execute government projects effectively.He was declaring the district open defecation free (ODF) at a function organised at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

The Minister felicitated R. Rajesh and U. Pratibha Hari, MLAs, who had excelled in providing effective leadership in executing the OCD project. He also felicitated Jayalal, president of Muhamma, the grama panchayat which was the first to have made the OCD declaration in the State. Representastives of Muthukulam and Bharanikkavu block panchayats and Kandalloor grama panchayat were felicitated.