Aiming for healthy habits among children

‘Health and good habits,’ a book compiled by Alappuzha based a social activist, A. Sivasubrahmanyan, focuses on a variety of topics, aimed at the well-being of school children.

Containing information on health aspects that the children need to take care of, the book seeks to mould their physical and mental strength.

“Many of the behavioural problems seen among the youth could be traced to the inadequate attention they got during their growing age. Developing good habits in childhood forms the basis of a person’s success in future,” Mr. Sivasubrahmanyan says, explaining the motivation behind the publication of the book.

Though the 50-page book, available in Malayalam and English versions, is not part of the curriculum, it has gained acceptance in many schools, according to him.

“The school curriculum has its own limitations. Supplementary efforts are required to help mould the children’s behaviour,” he says.

Compilation

The book has been compiled with the assistance of doctors in Allopathy, Ayurveda and Homeopathy as well as dieticians. It starts with stories, in a style easily digestible by the children. Eating habits and the nutritional value of various common food items are dealt with lucidly.

The need for taking regular exercises and benefits of doing yoga are mentioned succinctly.

The route to common ailments and the necessity to follow good eating habits have also been described. Charts on body mass index and the calorific value of common food items are among useful information provided.

Developing good habits is a slow process. The single-handed efforts on spreading the good message are finding acceptance among students, teachers, parents and various other sections of people, Mr. Sivasubrahmanyan says.

He is certain that the feel good factor, generated by the book, too is growing slowly and steadily.