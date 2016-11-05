The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has said it is not averse to taking legal or organisational disciplinary action against those who perpetrate crimes against women.

Asked about the sexual harassment charge against a CPI(M) councillor in the Wadakkanchery municipality, AIDWA treasurer P.K. Sreemathy said, “We have learnt about the sexual abuse charges against the councillor through media reports and are not averse to taking exemplary legal and disciplinary action against persons found guilty, whichever party he belonged to.”