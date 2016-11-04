Says Centre has cut down funds for MGNREGS

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has urged the Centre to safeguard the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) so that the rural poor is assured of a steady income flow.

The BJP-led government at the Centre appears to be keen to do away with the populist MGNREGS by drastically reducing the budgetary allocation for the programme, said the AIDWA, which is holding its 11th State conference here, on Thursday.

The scheme that ensured a minimum of 100 days jobs at the rate of Rs.125 per day was allocated Rs.40,100 crore initially with six crore labourers registered under it. Now the budgetary allocation had come down to Rs.33,500 crore though 13.50 crore labourers had joined the scheme.

The Centre has “deliberately” reduced the budgetary provision for the scheme, the resolution said. Authorities should raise the fund allocation so that a member could get a minimum 100 man days.

It also called for enhancing the wages up to Rs.500 a day while the working hours should be regularised from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the project ambit should be to include animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy, and traditional sectors.

The Centre should also restrain the use of machineries so that the man days are increased to the maximum extent, it said.