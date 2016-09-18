Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran has said that the government is considering payment of solatium for the bereaved families of five people who died in a road accident at Kunneru near Payyannur here on Friday.

Five people including two children had been killed in a road accident at Kunneru involving a mini-lorry, an autorickshaw and a goods autorickshaw.

The deceased were Ganeshan (38) from Vadakkumbad, his wife Lalitha (32), their child Jishna (7) and their relative Aradhya (4) and Devaki (75), a pedestrian.

The Minister visited the injured at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital and paid tributes to the deceased. He said that he had spoken to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and instructed District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali to submit a report to the government on the accident and compensation.

He said that most of the road accidents were caused by failure to comply with traffic rules.

As the volume of vehicular traffic increased over the years, narrow roads in even suburbs are experiencing traffic congestion and accidents, he said.

The Minister also sought public co-operation for the government's efforts to improve road infrastructure.

The Minister was accompanied by district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh and Pariyaram panchayat president A. Rajesh.