Projects to be implemented without any hike in tax

The City Corporation has prepared an action plan for comprehensive development of the city.

In connection with the first anniversary celebrations of the council, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan said the development projects will be implemented even without any hike in tax.

Perhaps for the first time in the State, a civic body has set up a solar plant.

The plant set up at the Jaihind Market can produce 800 units a day. The work was completed in three months, she noted.

“The Rs. 700-crore project for developing Sakthan Nagar is the highlight of the plan. Discussions have been going on with various agencies to raise funds. There is a plan to shift the Corporation office to the Sakthan Nagar,” she said.

The General Hospital, which has been taken over by the Corporation, will be developed to a 24-hour super speciality hospital. A master plan has been prepared for the development of the hospital. Steps will be taken to solve shortage of staff.

A water session office for drinking water distribution will be set up. Tender procedures have already been completed to ensure transparency in distribution of drinking water.

A waste management project, women’s industrial training centre at Kokkale, community halls, day-care centres and autism park are some of the other projects to be implemented in the coming years, the Mayor said.

High-tech classes will be set up in schools. Public toilets will be constructed. Public health centres, CCTV cameras in public places and new buildings for schools are the other projects.

Listing the achievements during the last year, she said the Corporation started animal birth control centre. Wi-Fi facility has been installed around the Corporation premises. A culvert was set up at Ikkanda Warrier Road.