Action follows complaint by two compères of a recent police cybersecurity meeting

Vinaya Kumar, an Assistant Commandant of Police (ACP) attached to the Armed Reserve (AR) Police Camp, Thruvananthapuram, has been booked by the Anchalumoodu police here for sexual offence under Section 354 a(1) of the Indian Penal Code, which is a non-bailable offence.

The alleged incident occurred at the venue of the International Cybersecurity and Policing Conference (COCON-2016) organised by the Kerala Police here on August 19 and 20.

Probe report

The action against the ACP comes in the wake of the District Superintendent of Police (Kollam Rural) S. Ajeetha Beegum submitting a report in connection with the alleged incident.

The complaint

Two women compering the cultural events at the conference had complained to the police authorities that the ACP had harassed them.

Though attached to the AR camp, Kumar had been on deputation with the Cyber Cell in Thiruvananthapuram for several years.

Following the complaint, State Police Chief Loknath Behera had removed him from Cyber Cell and posted him back to the Armed Reserve camp.

Though the women had not submitted a compliant in writing, the police registered the case on the basis of their verbal complaint.