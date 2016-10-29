ABVP wins key seats

in college polls

After a span of 12 years, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won crucial seats in the Kannur University Union elections held at Govinda Pai Memorial Government College at Manjeswaram on Friday.

The seats the party

won included those of the chairman, vice chairman, general secretary, joint secretary, and fine arts secretary.

The ABVP won 11 of the 16 seats for which elections were held on Friday.

The ABVP had won five seats in 2013, including that of the chairman in the elections to the college union at Manjeswaram, which had sizeable Kannada speaking linguistic minorities. — Staff Reporter