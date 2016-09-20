The two-day Swabhimana Sangamam being organised by a Dalit organisation loyal to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Kannur and Taliparamba here this week will be overshadowed by the absence of the Dalit activist from Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani, who has already announced his decision not to attend the function which the organisers said was to mobilise public opinion against alleged attacks on Dalits by Sangh Parivar activists.

“We had invited Mr. Mevani through the Dalit Shoshan Mukthi Manch and he had accepted the invitation,” said T. Pavithran and E. Gangadharan, president and secretary respectively of the Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi (PKS), which is organising the programme. They said at a press conference here on Monday that his later announcement on his Facebook page that he would not be participating in the programme could have been the outcome of attempts to mislead him about the organisers, they alleged.

The meeting would be held here on September 21 and at Taliparamba on September 22. Mr. Mevani was named the main participant in the programme. He, however, said on his Facebook page last week that as an Ambedkarite he has “serious reservations” about the work and ideology of the CPI(M) in Kerala and elsewhere. He said he withdrew his participation in the programme on coming to know that the PKS was a pro-CPI(M) organisation.

The PKS functionaries said at the press meet that they had arranged his travel tickets by the time his decision not to attend the programme was announced. “ Though we tried to contact him again, he insisted that he will not attend,” they said.

They said that Ashok Mochi, former Sangh Parivar activist who was involved in violence during the Gujarat riots, would attend the two-day programme. As part of the programme, campaign initiatives were held at Dalit settlements in the district.