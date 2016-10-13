Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan has said that the existing Abkari rules should be amended to make the Excise force more efficient.

Addressing a two-day camp organised by the Kerala State Excise Staff Association here on Wednesday, he said the government had been taking steps to strengthen the force.

“Only two districts have the Janamaitri Excise System. It should be extended to other districts too. The checkposts and border areas of the State need constant vigil. But the Excise Department does not have sufficient number of officials,” the Minister said.

The association should be able to make the force efficient. Discipline was very important. The force should function for the public interest, the Minister said.

“Illicit liquor and drugs have been flowing through various routes to the district. Strong networks are there to distribute the drugs within the State. Apart from amassing wealth, they have a dubious objective of making our young generation inactive,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said total prohibition was not practical in the State.

“Even after reducing the number of outlets and closing bars in hotels, we could not reduce the sale at liquor shops. Though it was aimed at reducing the sale by 10 per cent every year, it increased by 12 per cent,” he said.

The Minister distributed the awards for the force.