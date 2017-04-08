A versatile actor gets her due, finally

more-in

The day he finished the background music for Minnaminungu, Ouseppachan called up the film’s lead actor Surabhi Lakshmi and said: “You could win the national award for this film, you will at least get the State award.”

Surabhi did not win the Kerala State Award for the best actor, she got only a special mention.

But on Friday, she did win the national award. She became only the fifth woman actor from Malayalam to get the much coveted honour.

And it is after 13 years that a woman actor from Malayalam cinema is getting the award.

From Malayalam cinema, Sharada (twice), Monisha, Shobana and Meera Jasmine are the former winners of what used to be called the Urvashi Award.

Surabhi has won the award for her portrayal of a 45-year-old woman who does overtime as a domestic help to ensure a better future for her daughter.

Her role could come as a surprise for those who have watched her doing comedy with commendable ease in the television show M80 Moosa. She has turned Pathu into one of the more loved characters on the Malayalam television screen at the moment.

It was, in fact, after winning a reality show of acting that Surabhi first became a familiar face.

But this talented artist from Narikkuni, near Kozhikode, had already proved herself on the stage. She has also won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for the best actor.

She is indeed one of the most versatile actor in Malayalam of her generation, but it is doubtful whether cinema has used her potential properly.

Remember, she had made her debut way back in 2005, with By the People, but till Minnaminungu came her way, she had been reduced mostly to character roles.

Even in those insignificant roles, however, she impressed, especially in films such as Ayalum Njanum Thammil and Ennu Ninte Moideen. Director Anil Thomas was confident that Surabhi would do justice to the much bigger role in Minnaminungu.

“But she still exceeded my expectations,” Anil told The Hindu. “We were all disappointed when she didn’t get the State Award.”

Ouseppachan, himself a National and State Award winner, had even gone public, expressing his displeasure.

“I still feel Surabhi was treated unfairly by the State Awards jury,” he said.

“She too sounded upset when she called me up, a month ago. I am glad that the National Awards jury has recognised her effort; she has carried the film on her shoulders. It is for such roles that you should give the awards and not for playing a run-of-the-mill character.”