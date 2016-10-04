The busting of an Islamic State-inspired terror module in the State has raised concern about the exposure of some youths to the jihadist ideology in the region.

The raid and the arrest of five youths from Kanakamala and subsequent arrest of another person in nearby Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode is the latest of the shockers that the public and the law enforcement agencies here have been accustomed to since the breaking of the module led by Thadiyantavide Nazeer from here.

First instance

That was the first time the public and the law enforcers here have woken up to the reality of exposure of some youths from here to jihadi mindset.

That was followed by the arrest of 21 youths during an armed training camp at Narath here in April 2013.

Family’s denial

Local police officers here said that Kanakamala could have been chosen as the meeting place of the arrested on Sunday because it could provoke no suspicion among the locals as the hillock is a popular picnic spot for people in the region.

The hillock is situated near Peringathur, nearly 16 km from Thalassery.

Moreover, it is located near Aniyaram, the native place of Manseed, 30, who is among the five arrested from the area.

‘Innocent’

Manseed’s family claimed that he was innocent and that he was trapped by somebody. “I don’t think my husband is involved in this case,” Ms. Mariam told media persons at his house on Monday.

His sister, Mehboobi, said that members of the family had not seen any occasion that could have raised suspicion that he was having connection with groups such as IS.

“Those who go for jihad have no commitment to their families,” she said adding that Manseed was the family’s only support as his father was unwell.

According to police sources, local residents in his native place recalled him as a youth who is very cordial to people.

