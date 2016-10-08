Employees of quarries in Valakkavu area stage a symbolic suicide attempt in front of the Thrissur Collectorate on Friday demanding opening of quarries and crusher units.— Photo: K.K. Najeeb

Workers demand that quarries be allowed to function at Valakkavu

Quarry workers in Valakkavu made a symbolic suicide attempt in front of the district collectorate here on Friday demanding that the quarries be allowed to function.

Workers of quarry and crusher units have been on an indefinite agitation for the last eight days demanding opening of the quarries.

Around 10 persons, including men and women, conducted the symbolic agitation alleging that authorities were turning a blind eye towards their sufferings.

The other view

Led by the Malayora Samrakshana Samithy, local people are also agitating, demanding cancellation of licences for the quarries.

District Collector A. Kowsigan held talks with the Samithy leaders. He told them that an amicable solution would be chalked out after studying the report submitted by a team constituted recently to study the issue. When local people complained that the quarries, working day and night, were disturbing their lives, the workers in the quarries said the agitation was affecting their livelihood.

The Samithy leaders said they would continue the agitation till the authorities cancelled the quarries’ licences. A strong police force has been deployed in the area.