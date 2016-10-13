Members of Haritakudumbam selling pesticide-free vegetables and oranges to members of a housing colony at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district.

26 members of Haritakudumbam are now preparing to cultivate in 12 acres

After setting a model in producing pesticide-free vegetables and providing it to the public at an affordable price, a group of marginal farmers at Chekadi , a forest village on the lap of the South Wayanad forest division, is preparing to expand the organic vegetable cultivation.

As many as 10 farmers, including six tribal farmers, of the ‘Haritakudumbam,’ a joint liability group (JLG), in the hamlet launched pesticide-free vegetable cultivation around four months ago with the financial assistance of the Pulpally Service Cooperative bank .

By utilising an interest-free loan of Rs. 15,000 provided by the bank to the JLG they disbursed 50 growbags each to its members with eight varieties of hybrid vegetable seedlings such as green chilly, amaranths, beans, cucumber and bitter gourd.

The Agriculture Department provided timely assistance to the venture.

The first harvest itself has proved the venture a big success.

The JLG is now procuring produces from its members at a premium price and selling the farm fresh vegetables directly to the housing colonies at Sulthan Bathery every Sunday morning under the brand name ‘Sugandhika.’

“There is good demand for our produce as we provide pesticide-free vegetables at an affordable price. The farmers are also happy as we procure their produce at a marginal price,” says Ajayan Chekadi, president, Haritakudumbam.

“We were able avoid the exploitation of middlemen and provide the profit directly to them,” Mr. Ajayan added.

Besides vegetables they are also selling pesticide-free oranges and ginger rhizomes being collected from organic farmers at Tholpetty forest hamlet.

Mr. Ajayan says that there are 26 members, including 18 tribal members, in the JLG now and they are preparing land to cultivate cool season vegetables on 12 acres of rented land with an interest-free loan of Rs.2.6 lakh offered by the cooperative bank.

“The conditions inside the forest hamlet are quite suitable for organic farming and the Agriculture Department would provide Rs. 15,000 under its vegetable development programme to promote the venture, apart from technical assistance,” Lovely Augustine, Assistant Director, Agriculture Department told The Hindu .