Aimed at creating awareness on road safety, the Kollam city police have brought out a 24-page booklet that provides tips for all age groups to make roads a safer place. The booklet conveys the message that road accidents can happen to anyone, people crossing roads, riding vehicles, and when driving.

So, to prevent or reduce the number of accidents, contributions from all sections of road users are required, which can be ensured by sticking to road rules. The booklet Jagratha, launched under “A safe Kollam 2016 initiative” of the police, presents road rules in an interesting manner.

It starts off with a message from City Police Commissioner S. Satheesh Bino. The booklet was formally launched on September 9 by Eravipuram MLA M. Noushad. It warns the reader that in Kerala on an average 11 people get killed on roads every day. The majority of the victims are below the age of 25 and that most of the accidents are caused by negligence.

Tips for pedestrians

The booklet offers a dozen tips for pedestrians to use the road safely and another 25 tips for cyclists. There are five important rules to follow while travelling in an auto. It says that if those riding two-wheelers follow 16 simple tips, the roads will become safer. There are also 16 tips for commuters to travel safely in buses.

It asks children and youngsters not to play on roads. Following a ball on the road can prove to be fatal.

Help physically challenged people, senior citizens, and children when they want to cross roads. Never alight from the right side of a vehicle while on a main road. Drivers of all vehicles should not use mobile phones while driving.

Seven pages are devoted to creating awareness among drivers how to drive safely.

The book is also a guide for obtaining driving licence and conditions under which a licence can be suspended or cancelled. It also contains the phone number of police officers in the city. The booklet was complied by Assistant Sub-Inspector H. Shanavas.