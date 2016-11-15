A multitude of products, including edible items such as jams, squashes, pickles and sweets, and cosmetic items such as shampoo and body lotion, all made of indigenous produce including jackfruit, bilimbi (pulinchikka), nutmeg (jathikka), gooseberry, vazhappindi and more, are the highlights of the Swadeshi Festival organised here by the Gandhi Centre for Rural Development, in association with the YMCA.

According to the organisers of the festival, such locally abundant fruits and vegetables are enriched with nutrients and also possess medicinal properties. Yet, they typically end up being wasted.

The fete is being held at the YMCA Hall here until November 23. It will also feature workshops on manufacture of umbrellas on November 15 and 16, paper bags on November 17 and 18, jewellery on November 19, 20 and 21, and eco-agriculture on November 22 and 23.