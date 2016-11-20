Film : Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan

Direction: Nadirshah

Cast: Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Siddique, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Salim Kumar, Lijomol, Prayaga Martin

Some juicy irony is at play in the title of the film Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan . Here is a story about a young guy from a small town in Kerala, aspiring to become a star like Hritihik Roshan. The film though comes at a time when the star himself has hit a nadir after a string of flops and has already got the adjective ‘fading’ attached to his name.

One could always argue that the film is pointing at the star’s career through its protagonist, who is stuck in the same role as an extra, that of a thief who snatches bags. In the film, Krishnan Nair alias Kichu (Vishnu Unnikrishnan) is the Hrithik Roshan of Kattappana town. His father Surendran (Siddique), a big fan of yesteryear-actor Jayan, fails to fulfil his dream of making it big in cinema and vows to make his son a star. The son, who grows up with insecurities thanks to the society around him that judge people based on skin colour, is not in any mood to fulfil his dream, until he lands a role by chance. Having found a way to prove his worth, he gives it his all to grab a lead role.

In his second outing after Amar Akbar Antony , Nadirshah faithfully follows the formula that brought him box office success in his debut — of judiciously mixing slapstick humour with doses of sentiments at intervals.

Here, Dharmajan Bolgatty and Salim Kumar take up the responsibility of humour and delivers in patches, even as the script, written by Vishnu and Bibin George, meanders along predictable lines. What takes away from the convincing story of a struggling extra is the compulsion to deliver some ‘important social message,’ that women can never be trusted. This has sadly been a trend in a few films in recent years, made by youngsters. Ironically, scenes of men stalking women over phone are treated as humour. The film also says that they will love you back if you stalk them enough. Not surprising that this comes from the director of Amar Akbar Antony , which glorified summary execution and mass lynching.

Kattappanayile Hritihik Roshan is a moderately decent watch if you close your eyes to its regressive messages. Sharpen your ears, but.

S.R. Praveen