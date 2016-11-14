U.Pratibha Hari, MLA, inaugurating a hair donation programme organised by Chethana, a voluntary organisation, as part of a cancer care project, at Kayamkulam on Saturday.

Cancer care campaign ‘Asakiranam’ launched in Kayamkulam

Chethana, a voluntary organisation, organised a hair donation programme as part of the cancer care campaign ‘Asakiranam’, at its office at Kayamkulam on Saturday. The programme was held in association with Caritas India and Amala Cancer Centre, Thrissur.

U.Pratibha Hari, MLA, inaugurated the voluntary programme.

About 100 women donated hair, according to Fr. Binny Nedumpurath, director of the organisation.

The donated hair will be handed over to the hospital authorities at a function to be held at the Punnamoodu cathedral.

The programme aims at providing hair free of cost for making wig for women who had lost their hair as part of cancer treatment.