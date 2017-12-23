A green initiative brings them succour

more-in

Abraham Pallickapparambil’s homeland (Ooru) in Mallappally is synonymous with geriatric care that offers a peaceful retirement life for senior citizens in serene rustic settings.

Mr. Abraham hit upon the idea of setting up a home for the elderly while serving as administrator of the Emmanuel Hospital Association in Delhi.

What’s more, the home has been set up by using building materials of old mansions and other buildings marked for demolition.

Mr. Abraham began purchasing old buildings to build his dream project four years ago. He bought 14 old buildings, including churches, schools, residential buildings, railway goods shed, and community halls, of 60 to 300 years old. Ooru has been built with laterite stones, limestone and sand mortar, wooden cross beams, rafters, windows and frames, shutters and clay tiles of old buildings. Work on the 12,000 sq ft vintage-type mansion began in December, 2014 without cutting any tree or altering the 1.5-acre land with verdant green settings. R.D. Padmakumar, a close associate of the legendary Laurie Baker, was the architect of Abraham’s Homeland.

Facilities

Ooru houses 14 self-contained rooms, a well designed kitchen and dining hall, reading room, entertainment hall, visitor’s parlour, walkway, and such essentials for a comfortable elderly-friendly living.

Ooru also supplies nutritious meals to senior citizens at their doorstep as part of its Swaad scheme. As many as 42 households have signed up for the facility in the 4-km radius of Ooru.

Geriatric tourism

Mr. Abraham says he has been getting calls from many families who wish to take a break from their busy city life and take their elderly parents to Ooru for a brief stay.

It is high time Kerala promoted geriatric tourism that could further cement family bonds. Ooru also offers home-based care programmes, short-stay programmes, and a day-care centre for the elderly.