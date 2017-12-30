A forgettable year for the political class

more-in

The year that was witnessed a sharp dip in the market value of politicians and politics. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) had come to power in 2016 riding a wave of anger at the corruption, ineptitude and communal appeasement of the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Pinarayi Vijayan government had initially taken the vow of zero-tolerance towards corruption. Its decisions to investigate all decisions of the previous government, the raid on former Excise Minister K. Babu’s house and the appointment of an officer with a clean image like Jacob Thomas as Vigilance director were all part of this resolve. The decision to ask E.P. Jayarajan to put in his papers when faced with nepotism charges was also a step in the right direction.

However, over the past one year, the government’s anti-corruption image has suffered a dent. It is a first for the State that as many as three Ministers have had to resign over 18 months of a government assuming office. The government’s laxity in evicting encroachments in Munnar and Kottakkambur and its eagerness to hand over the Halcyon Castle at Kovalam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s perceived reluctance to ask Thomas Chandy to go and P.V. Anvar’s continuing defiance of the laws of the land have all stained the image of the government. The delay in reinstating T.P. Senkumar even after he had secured favourable orders from the Supreme Court and the subsequent contempt of court proceedings were eminently avoidable. The bitter experiences of young IAS officers Sriram Venkitaraman and Adeela Abdulla were all a continuation of this trend. The anti-corruption war hero Jacob Thomas has not only been divested of his Vigilance director post, but also suspended from service.

Political clashes

The State has been witnessing frequent recurrence of murderous CPI(M)-BJP clashes. Complaints about police excesses are widespread. The education sector is on a boil. Price spiral remains unabated and the economy is in tatters. The KSRTC is hurtling from losses to heavier losses and Cyclone Ockhi has shown that the government has failed on the disaster management front as well. Relations between the CPI(M) and the CPI have become extremely strained. The killing of Maoists, Devikulam sub-collector’s transfer, repeated violations of the RTI Act, etc., have all proved to be flashpoints in the relations between the two parties, leading even to boycott of Cabinet meeting by the CPI Ministers over the Thomas Chandy row.

The UDF is going through a much graver crisis. The alliance has not succeeded in bringing back to its fold Kerala Congress (M) that had walked out after the last Assembly elections. The Janata Dal (United) is girding up to leave the alliance. In effect, there are only two parties — Congress and the Muslim League — in the UDF. The only matter of solace for the alliance is its victories in the Vengara Assembly and Malappuram Lok Sabha byelections.

The faction war in the Congress is still very intense. The KPCC is yet to get a permanent president after V.M. Sudheeran’s resignation months ago. The solar judicial commission report dealt a body blow to the Congress. Party leaders, including Oommen Chandy, are now under the cloud of corruption and sexual exploitation charges. The Kerala Congress (M) is unwelcome into the LDF. It cannot also return to the UDF without suffering a loss of face. Any tie-up with the BJP would hurt its traditional vote bank. The party will split regardless of which alliance it eventually joins.

The State BJP’s situation is no better. The party has not been able to make any gain after the Assembly elections. The medical college bribery charges have hurt the party’s image. The party has also not succeeded in winning new allies. Factionalism is intense within the State BJP and its alliance with the BDJS is at a breaking point. The BJP has failed miserably in taking up people's issues and unleashing agitations over them. At a time when the UDF and the BJP have failed to take up people’s issues, it is the media that has stepped in to fill that gap.

(The author is a political commentator)