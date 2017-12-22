A festival for non-festival films

more-in

It has been just a week since the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) got over in Thiruvananthapuram. A group of film enthusiasts are now planning to hold a film festival here next month featuring films that could not be shown at the IFFK and cinemas.

According to Prathap Joseph, writer and cinematographer, and one of the organisers, the two-day festival to be held at the Open Screen theatre from January 13 will provide a platform for experimental and independent cinema.

The films to be screened include Akatho Puratho, the latest from Kerala State film award winner Sudevan; Kunjudaivam, featuring Jeo Baby, winner of the national award for best child artiste; Richter Scale 7.6 by Jeeva K.J., and Fousiya Fathima’s magical realist film Nadiyude Moonnamkara. In the ‘director focus’ category, Don Palathara’s Vithu, Savam, Thirike, and Pulikkal Mathai, will be screened. In the documentary section, Lijin Jose’s 8½ intercuts on director K.G. George and The Slave Genesis by Aneez K. will be screened. Delegate passes can be obtained from the theatre. The screening will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a discussion, corridor conversation, and a ‘tea chat’. Visit www.minimalcinema.in for details.