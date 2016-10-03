It was indeed a moment to relish for 50-odd inmates of palliative care units and old age homes in Uduma and Pallikkare panchayats when they assembled at the picturesque Pallikkare beach park.

They were the guest of honour at a cultural programme organised by the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC) on the International Old Age day on Saturday evening.

The BRDC, in its bid to spread the message of Accessible Tourism Programme, took the differently abled and the aged, in wheel chair and specially designed vehicles to the picturesque Bekal beach and treated them to a lively folk song programme “Pazhamayude Pattukal.”

Song and dance

The songs spurred the to dance and cheer the vocal team led by Subash Arukara. Songs and folk numbers of yesteryears as though enthused them with a different vigour.

Inaugurating the programme, local Uduma MLA K. Kunhiraman underscored the need to host various programmes to turn tourism into an accessible avenue for leisure to all sections of the society.

He urged the BRDC officials to come out with even more concrete action plans to exploit the hitherto untapped tourism potential enjoyed by the area around the imposing Bekal fort.

New BRDC managing director T.K. Mansoor and other officials coordinated the event.

Mr. Mansoor said the BRDC would shortly submit a comprehensive plan before the government highlighting the various issues faced by the tourism sector in the region.