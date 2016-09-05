A chapel devoted to the apostle of poor

The Mother Teresa Chapel at the Mar Athanasius College For Advanced Studies Thiruvalla at Thukalaserry.

The people of Thiruvalla made it a special occasion to rejoice when Mother Teresa was canonised at the Vatican on Sunday.

The country’s first college chapel in the name of Mother Teresa happened to be in Thiruvalla. The St. Teresa Chapel constructed in 2003 at the Mar Athanasius College for Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (Macfast) at Thukalaserry near Thiruvalla is perhaps the first one of its kind in the whole world, says Fr. Abraham Mulamoottil, who set up the place of worship 13 years ago.

“The decision to name the oldest college chapel after the Blessed Saint of Kolkata was indeed a soul-filling experience,” Fr. Mulamoottil said.

A life-size stain-glass image of the Mother painted on the large windowpane facing the West is its major attraction. The image painted in vibrant colours, illustrating Mother Teresa’s convictions, was made by the stain-glass artist Moyalan from Thrissur.

Resurrection of Jesus Christ and sprouting wheat, which gives “new life and abundance”, is the background of the top portion.

“Mother used to say that ‘I do all these because of Jesus only,’’ Fr. Mulamoottil said.