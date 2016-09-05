National » Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA, September 5, 2016
Updated: September 5, 2016 01:53 IST

A chapel devoted to the apostle of poor

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The Mother Teresa Chapel at the Mar Athanasius College For Advanced Studies Thiruvalla at Thukalaserry.
The Mother Teresa Chapel at the Mar Athanasius College For Advanced Studies Thiruvalla at Thukalaserry.

The people of Thiruvalla made it a special occasion to rejoice when Mother Teresa was canonised at the Vatican on Sunday.

The country’s first college chapel in the name of Mother Teresa happened to be in Thiruvalla. The St. Teresa Chapel constructed in 2003 at the Mar Athanasius College for Advanced Studies Thiruvalla (Macfast) at Thukalaserry near Thiruvalla is perhaps the first one of its kind in the whole world, says Fr. Abraham Mulamoottil, who set up the place of worship 13 years ago.

“The decision to name the oldest college chapel after the Blessed Saint of Kolkata was indeed a soul-filling experience,” Fr. Mulamoottil said.

A life-size stain-glass image of the Mother painted on the large windowpane facing the West is its major attraction. The image painted in vibrant colours, illustrating Mother Teresa’s convictions, was made by the stain-glass artist Moyalan from Thrissur.

Resurrection of Jesus Christ and sprouting wheat, which gives “new life and abundance”, is the background of the top portion.

“Mother used to say that ‘I do all these because of Jesus only,’’ Fr. Mulamoottil said.

More In: Kerala | National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Probe against ex-Kerala Minister may lead to excise officials

A chapel devoted to the apostle of poor

Kerala salutes the saint with prayers

Stray dog enters house, mauls infant in Kerala

Case against ex-Kerala Minister in wealth case

Kerala preacher under scanner for hate speech

Centre ignoring crisis of Gulf returnees: Vijayan

Her brief visit left a timeless impact

Snag makes life difficult for the differently abled

Zika alert in Kerala


Kochi

Back-breaking roads may dampen festival spirit

Kochi celebrates Mother’s canonisation

With Athachamayam, marches in Onam

State to keep vigil over food supply: CM

Thiruvananthapuram

Impart skill trainingto youth: Minister

Riding into the Guinness world with a message

NH bypass work: utility shifting to commence soon

Mother a symbol of God’s kindness: Soosa Pakiam

Central government approves Sabarimala spiritual circuit

Kozhikode

Despite warnings, city buildings play with fire

Consumerfed fairsbegin today

Mega job fair to be held on Sept. 24

Aslam murder: two more held


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kerala

A rally being taken out from St. Joseph's Cathedral at Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the canonisation of Mother Teresa on Sunday. Photo: S. Mahinsha

Kerala salutes the saint with prayers

Thousands of people in the State, cutting across religious lines, ‘joined hands’ on Sunday in reverence to Mother Teresa, who was declared ... »