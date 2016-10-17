As part of the efforts to help nature enthusiasts to deepen their knowledge on the rich flora and fauna of Silent Valley National Park, Forest Department has initiated a programme titled ‘Walk With Master.’

According to Silent Valley wildlife warden Silpa V. Kumar, these nature education and awareness programmes will help participants to spend two days in the forest with an expert who could guide. Interactions, lectures, trekking and Sairandhri visit form part of the programme. The first in the series will be held from October 24 to 26. Famous wildlife photographer Sreenivasan Durairaj will lead the camp. Preference will be given to wildlife photographers.

Those who wish to take part, could contact Silent Valley forest office through phone number 8589895652. The all-inclusive camp fee is Rs.2,500.