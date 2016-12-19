Writer stages hunger stir at Kozhikode MCH

more-in

Writer and theatre activist Kamal C. Chavara, who was detained by the Kozhikode police on Sunday and later released by the Karunagapally police for allegedly insulting the national anthem, went on a hunger strike at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The writer, who was admitted to the hospital following uneasiness, went on the hunger strike after Nadeer Gul Mohammed, one of his bystanders, was detained by the police on Monday for his suspected links with Maoists.

The police said they detained Mr. Nadeer as the Aralam police in Kannur district had earlier registered a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for distributing Maoist pamphlets among Adivasi families. The Balussery native would be released into the custody of the Aralam police for further investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamal, in a Facebook post, said he would call off the hunger strike only after getting an assurance from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that he would hold talks with human rights activists from Kerala on their concerns.

Also, he demanded that the government revoke all cases registered in Kerala against human rights activists under the UAPA.

Kamal, alias Kamalsy Prana, had been booked under Section 124 A of the IPC for sedition on the basis of a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists to the Karunagapally police. It was following a controversial Facebook post that allegedly insulted the national anthem, the officials said.

Though the Karunagappally police reached the city on Sunday to take him into custody, they asked him to surrender at the Karunagapally police station or any other local court at the earliest. As Mr. Kamal felt uneasiness after the interrogation, he was taken to the hospital on Sunday night.

The detention of the youth led to protests by human rights activists and some of them staged a sit-in in front of the Nadakkavu police station.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader V.S. Achuthanandan condemned the detention and said such actions by the police would only help in instilling a feeling that the State was headed for fascism.