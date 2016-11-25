Women cells will be strengthened: CM

more-in

‘No protection for police officers violating rules’

The government will not tolerate atrocities by the police and stringent action will be taken against them, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after taking salute at the passing out parade of 36 Sub-Inspectors and 371 women police constables who completed training at the Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, on Friday.

He said 15 per cent of posts in the police force would be ensured for women. “The district-level women cells will be strengthened for women’s security,” the Chief Minister said.

He said women police personnel should give special attention to the safety of women. Issues concerning women should be taken seriously by the police, Mr. Vijayan added.

“Timely modernisation will be brought into police training. Atrocities by some members of the force show the need to change the training system. Even the Police Complaint Authority has pointed fingers at the behaviour of certain police personnel,” he said.

He asked police officers to respect individuals and stop use of third degree methods at stations. “The old method of torture is not suited for modern times. The government will never protect police officers who violate rules,” Mr. Vijayan said.

E.T. Tyson Master, MLA, Mayor Ajitha Jayarajan, district panchayat president Sheela Vijayakumar, DGP Loknath Behra, ADGPs Sreelekha and B. Sandhya, City Police Commissioner G. Hemendranath, and Rural S.P. Nishanthini were present.