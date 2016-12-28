When Santas gathered to bless and rejoice

more-in

Carnival was in the air in Thrissur on Tuesday as thousands of Santas (Father Christmas) descended on the city’s roads in their red suit with white fur trim, stocking caps and black boots.

Buon Natale, the colourful Christmas procession, organised by the Thrissur Archdiocese in association with the Thrissur Pouravali had more than 6,000 people dressed as Father Christmas. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukthar Abbas Naqvi flagged off the procession. Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided. The celebration was meant to spread the message of love and peace.

The Buon Natale (which means Merry Christmas) procession entered the Guinness World Records in 2014 for having the maximum number of Santas. However, this time, the focus was on diversity than the numbers, said the organisers.

Colourful spectacle

Some Santas were skating on the road, some walking on stilts. While some Santas moved in wheel chairs, some floated in air balloons. Some others were doing acrobatics. There were about 25 circus artists.

Thousands thronged the city by afternoon itself to immerse themselves in colour and celebrations. They were not mere spectators. Most of them participated in the procession.

More than 20 mammoth floats, showcasing the cultural heritage and communal harmony of the State, which celebrated its 60th anniversary, made the procession majestic. Artisans from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry arranged the colourful floats.

The spirit reached a crescendo when more than 5,000 children performed flash mob to the music tunes. ‘Ramiels Band,’ a western devotional band, added to the mood.

A miniature Pooram with three caparisoned elephants, accompanied by percussion ensembles, propagated the message of communal harmony. There were gifts for the best float and best performers.