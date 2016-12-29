Welfare pension disbursal to be over in three days

more-in

Distribution of welfare pension arrears for October, November,and December will be completed within three days, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Dr. Isaac said in a release here on Wednesday that Rs.1,055 crore was being distributed to 33.58 lakh beneficiaries at present.

A sum of Rs.506.7 crore was being routed through cooperative banks for 16 lakh pensioners who had requested to provide the pension at their residences. Pensions worth Rs.548.6 crore would be deposited in the bank accounts of the remaining pensioners.

The funds had been sanctioned in advance.

The government was preparing a database of social welfare as well as the pensions disbursed by welfare fund boards. This had delayed distribution during the past two months, but the process was nearing completion, he said.

The government had the data on the welfare pensions. But the details of the pensioners attached to the welfare fund boards were being garnered and incorporated in the comprehensive database of all pensioners in the State using a software Sevana. This would help avoid duplication of beneficiaries. Once the work was completed all those who completed 50 years would get their pensions in time.